At yesterday's WWE Super ShowDown, Bray Wyatt lost the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg, taking a pinfall loss after Goldberg beat "The Fiend" with the jackhammer. After the match, Wyatt was quickly back on his feet, the lights went out, and he disappeared from the ring.

As noted, after the match Wyatt commented on Twitter, "Life is a circle. No matter what beast you make of yourself or how bright one side is, inevitably the dark side comes again. But the beauty of the circle is, round we go."

At last night's SmackDown, Wyatt and Cena had a confrontation, which led to WWE announcing the two will officially meet at WrestleMania on April 5 in Tampa.

Wyatt wrote on Twitter late last night, "Revenge is a confession of pain. Chapter 4: atonement and the addict." Cena and Wyatt have previously crossed paths numerous times, including at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 where Cena pinned Wyatt.

In regards to Goldberg, Wyatt noted it wasn't a loss, but rather a sacrifice to get him where he wants to be.

"To my mockingbird, not a loss, but instead a sacrifice. He wasn't a chapter in my tale. I began with a mission. And now I'm where I was supposed to be. You'll see."

