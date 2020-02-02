WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, and it looks like WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is gearing up for his entrance.

On his Instagram, Wyatt is looking for help for a possible entrance for WWE's biggest show of the year.

"Attention: Is there anyone in the Tampa area that can help me turn my Cadillac into a monster truck for Mania?"

WrestleMania has had its fair share of big entrances, including Rusev riding out on a tank, so it'll be interesting to see if Wyatt follows through with this idea.

Currently, the Universal Champion is without an official opponent, but last month it was rumored he would take on Roman Reigns in Tampa.

According to the report, WWE has looked to cool Reigns off a bit with his King Corbin feud, before giving him a big push. Reigns did beat Corbin at the Royal Rumble in a Falls Count Anywhere Match and was the runner-up in the Men's Royal Rumble.