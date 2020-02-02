On WWE's The Bump this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, stated how much he enjoyed the WWE Universal Championship match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble this past Sunday. He believes that this was Wyatt's best match since his return back in April of 2019.

"I thought it was 'The Fiend's' best match," Dudley stated. "I said on Busted Open that I would love to see them do something different with The Fiends matches. I said I would love to see a red light on. Somehow, there was a red light on. But, I was wrong. I didn't like the red light, because it took me out of things. I loved that the red light was gone this time. It's impossible to not have a good match with Daniel Bryan, because he is going to bring it no matter what."

Additionally, Dudley stated that he is quite of fan of Wyatt's segments "The Firefly Fun House" and believes that his split personality gimmick is helping him excel as a top competitor.

"The great thing about Bray and The Fiend is that there's so much depth to it," Dudley noted. "You can go anywhere, at any time. I don't know if you guys have seen the movie Split, I love that movie (but that's what his character reminds me of). Bray is so good at what he does. When you're that deep into it, look what we're getting from it.

"I actually kind of like the 'The Firefly Fun House' more than the matches, because it shows much more depth in character. When I see him staring into that camera, I know, I'm looking into the face and the eyes of a maniac. As a fan, I want to buy into everything that The Fiend is saying. If you can hook me after all these years that I've been doing this, then you're doing something right."

You can view Dudley's full interview above (around the 49:17 mark).