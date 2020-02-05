For roughly a year-and-a-half, there was no hotter duo in the WWE than The Fabulous Truth. R-Truth and Carmella won the second edition of the Mixed Match Challenge, combined for 36 title reigns of the 24/7 Championship and provided countless entertaining segments.

The duo was split up abruptly during the 2019 draft as Truth moved to Raw and Carmella stayed on SmackDown. Carmella talked about their pairing and how he made coming to work so much more fun during an interview with BT Sport.

"I miss him. I've been asked today a lot about, 'Are you upset that you're not with him anymore?' Of course, I'm so sad. I feel like we had so much more that we could have done. It wasn't, to me, getting old. I felt like we could have taken this and run with it for a long time," said Carmella thus implying that they were split up due to WWE officials thinking the storyline had run its course.

"However, now I'm excited for when my opportunity comes again. Obviously right now it's Lacey and Bayley. Mandy and Sonya are finally getting an opportunity and I think that's great. But when it's my time again, cool. I've done the comedy thing but I'm ready to get back in there and prove what I can do."

While Carmella is excited for what's ahead, she does admit that last year wouldn't have been the same without her pairing with Truth. She noted that the pairing was never meant to take off, and credits Truth from being an "amazing entertainer."

"Without Truth, this last year would have been so boring," Carmella admitted. "We were kinda just thrown together and it wasn't a thing that was ever supposed to be anything. We just had instant chemistry and connected. He became one of my closest friends and is such an amazing entertainer."

