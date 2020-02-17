- Above is video of Cathy Kelley with new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle as they celebrate their friendship and title run following the big win over Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish at "Takeover: Portland" on Sunday night. Despite the look on his face, Riddle insisted that Dunne was thrilled.

"Yeah. We had high expectations coming into tonight, and we did what we said we were gonna do. The BroserWeights are the new NXT Tag Team Champions," Dunne said.

- Speaking of Cathy, we noted last week how she announced that she would be finishing up with WWE after Sunday's Takeover event. Cathy tweeted late into the night after Takeover and said she already misses the brand.

She wrote, "ugly crying all the way home. miss you already @WWENXT [heart emoji]"

There's no word yet on what Cathy has planned for her future, but we will keep you updated. She reportedly gave notice to WWE officials a few weeks back and they respected her decision. You can see Cathy's full tweet below:

ugly crying all the way home. miss you already @WWENXT ?? — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) February 17, 2020

- The WWE website noted that full details and ticket information for the NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" event will be released in the coming months. The fourth NXT UK Takeover event will take place on Sunday, April 26 from the 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, also known as The Irish Ace, took to Twitter and commented on his homecoming with the brand.

"The Irish Ace is coming home. Irish crowds always create an insane atmosphere, absolutely buzzing! #NXTTakeover #NXTUK #TakeoverDublin [flag of Ireland emoji] [spade suit emoji]"

You can see Devlin's full tweet below: