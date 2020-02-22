As previously noted, WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green joined the Notsam Wrestling podcast along with Robert Stone. Among many other things, Green talked about her fiancé, WWE Superstar Zack Ryder's obsession with professional wrestling toys.

On the subject of Ryder's toy obsession, Green said it annoys her to pick up the mail and have to haul boxes of toys home instead.

"Well, it really pisses me off, honestly. Do you know what frustrates me the most? When I drive home from a long day of work and I stop off at the mailbox, get my pay check, and then, actually I'm not stopping to just grab an envelope, I'm stopping to grab, like, 10 packages that I take from my mailbox to the car and then from my car into the house. That really bugs me and [Ryder] knows that. He gets a text, like, every Monday, 'what the hell did you buy this week?'" Green added, "but he loves what he loves. What am I going to do?"

Green joked that she should have known what she was getting into when she assembled a toy shelf for 'The Broski' on one of the couple's first dates.

"I knew because when I went on one of our first dates, I built the shelf that all of his Funkos are on," Green claimed. "And I should have known right then. That was when I should have, like, tapped out, but I didn't. I continued, so now I'm in very deep."

Green admitted that she has learned way too much about professional wrestling action figures and Funko Pops since dating Ryder.

"Oh, 100%. Like the fact that I know what LJNs are, like, if you would have asked me that three years ago, I didn't know what a Funko was either. I had no idea and now I know all of the expensive things in the cabinet. Just in case he dies, I will be taking those expensive things with me. I know, like, every Funko that is in our cabinet, and everything. It's ridiculous!"

Green, who called out Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard on social media for bullying, stated that she is not big on intergender wrestling.

"I have never been a massive fan of intergender wrestling. I know that right now in 2020, anything can happen. I will watch it, I will. Bravo to the females that are going to do it, but I'm totally happy staying in my lane and my lane right now is the Women's Championship. Do you know what I mean? I might change my mind in five years, but right now, that's what I'm focusing on. I could never see myself getting in a ring and wrestling Zack Ryder. Do you know what I mean? I just don't see it. I really just don't see that happening because if I were to try to put him in an armbar in our kitchen, it ain't happening. But it's just not, so right now, I'm going to stay in my lane."

Green added, "I might be able to high fly when I'm wrestling Pentagon, at the end of the day, Pentagon won that match. At the end of the day, I took 10 package piledrivers, so I don't really want to do that again."

Listen to the podcast here. If you use any of the quotations from this article, please credit Notsam Wrestling with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.