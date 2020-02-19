- Above, Jenn Decker runs down this week's AEW Rankings. Jon Moxley, Riho, and The Young Bucks hold the top spot in their respective divisions, you can check out the full rankings here.

- AEW announced a new match and segment for next week's Dynamite at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and his Revolution challenger, Jon Moxley, will have a weigh-in. Also, The Best Friends will meet The Blade and The Butcher after the two team really got into it during tonight's Tag Team Battle Royal. Below is the updated lineup for next week's go-home show:

* PAC vs. Kenny Omega (30-Minute Ironman Match)

* The Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy) vs. The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny)

* Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho weigh-in for AEW World Title Match at Revolution

- In the video below, SCU took the Hot Ones Challenge by eating chicken wings with hot sauce on it. The new Hot Ones Game Show debuted after this week's AEW Dynamite.