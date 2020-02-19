AEW has released the seventh set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of February 19, 2020.

This week's update saw MJF re-take the #5 spot from Kip Sabian in the men's division rankings. The others stayed the same. The women's division rankings saw Riho take the #1 spot after losing the AEW Women's World Title to Nyla Rose last Wednesday night. Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida also traded spots this week. Regarding the tag team division rankings, The Young Bucks took the #1 spot from SCU, who went down to #2. AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will defend their titles on Dynamite tonight against The Lucha Bros, who stayed at #5 this week.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of February 19, 2020

1. Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 5-0, Overall: 10-1-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 9-3-1, Last Week: #2)

3. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 6-5-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 14-6, Last Week: #4)

5. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 6-1, Last Week: #N/A)

Champion: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 10-1-1)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of February 19, 2020

1. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 11-3, Last Week: Champion)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 5-3, Last Week: #3)

3. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 2-1, Overall: 7-4, Last Week: #2)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 1-2, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 1-2, Overall: 8-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 7-4, Last Week: #1)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of February 19, 2020

1. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-1, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-7) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-8)

2. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #1)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 14-5) & Scorpio Sky (Overall: 15-6)

3. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-0, Last Week: #3)

Evil Uno (Overall: 6-2) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 6-2)

4. Santana and Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #4)

Santana (Overall: 7-5) & Ortiz (Overall: 7-5)

5. Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #5)

Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 8-8) & Rey Fenix (Overall: 9-8)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-0)

Kenny Omega: (Overall: 14-6), Hangman Page: (Overall: 10-8)