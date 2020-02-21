- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. This week's episode featured Tyler Bate vs. Joseph Conners, Jinny vs. Jazzy Gabert, Noam Dar vs. Joseph Morrell, and more. You can click here for our detailed recap of this week's show.

Below are the top 10 moments from this week's main NXT show on the USA Network.

- The "I Quit" match between Toni Storm and NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray has been confirmed for next Thursday's episode. Per the stipulation, Storm can no longer challenger for the title if Ray is champion, if she loses. Also announced for next week is The Hunt vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans. On a related note, it looks like NXT UK Champion WALTER will defend against Dave Mastiff on the Marc 5 episode.

- WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk tweeted a joke about Vince McMahon's XFL this week. The XFL On FOX Twitter account asked fans which city needs a team. Former WWE writer Seth Mates responded and joked that Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, would be a good fit for the league.

Punk responded to Mates and suggested a name for the team. He wrote, "The bone saws!"

Punk's joke is a reference to the state-sponsored murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Khashoggi's body was reportedly cut up inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, by Saudi agents using a bone saw. You can see Punk's tweet below: