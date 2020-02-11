Cody Deaner has had multiple stints with Impact Wrestling and has worked for many other promotions in between. He rejoined Impact about one year ago and revealed his favorite part of the company that keeps drawing him back.

"I'm gonna use the word 'freedom,'" Cody said to Joey G when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily. "The management here trusts the wrestlers to do what they do best and that is wrestle and talk to people like you, Joey. They don't put us in a box and say this is the way this needs to be done.

"There's freedom here and, as a wrestler, I love what I do. I'm confident that I know what I'm doing and Impact is also confident that I know what I'm doing. I can go out there, be myself and entertain the people. That's probably one of my favorite things about here – freedom."

Cody then shared the advice that a wrestling veteran once gave him, "If you're having fun, then the people can tell and they're having fun too."

"Wrestling is all about having fun. I grew up loving wrestling because it looked like the most fun thing ever. I was like, 'I have to do that.' If someone else can watch us and get that feeling whether it's a 5-year-old or a 50-year-old… then that's what it's all about," stated Cody.

He then talked about who influenced him while growing up and made him want to become a wrestler.

"I'm gonna say two people. I think my shirt I'm wearing is probably giving it away [Cody has on a red cut-off shirt that says "GIV'ERMANIA" as a playoff of Hulkamania]. I was a Hulkamaniac as a kid. Hulkster was the No. 1. Talk about a guy flying through the screen at you and capturing your imagination. That was the guy for me," Cody said before noting that Hogan playing a bad guy in Rocky III threw him off as a kid.

"On the flip side, a totally different type of character was Jake The Snake Roberts. He captured my imagination too. Those were very early influences on me and I knew since I was five that I wanted to be a professional wrestler."

Throughout his various stints in Impact, which started back in 2009, Cody has yet to taste gold. He mentioned that when asked about his wrestling plans for the future.

"My plan is for me and my Cousin Jake to become Impact Wrestling tag team champions," said Cody. "I want gold here in Impact. I think if you're a wrestler and you're not striving to win a championship, which proves you're the best, then I don't know what you're doing here. That's the goal right now and I'm very bullheaded in that when I have a goal, I'm going to achieve that goal. So that's the immediate plan right now.

"In terms of the future, I don't know as I'm kind of a free dude. I'm gonna go where the wind takes me. I'm not a person that has a 5-year or 10-year plan. I just go with the flow."

Cody noted that he has four children but he and his wife never planned to have four kids. However, he doesn't regret that life took him in the direction of being a father to four kids and he loves them.

"I'm not a 'let's plan out step-by-step of what we're gonna do.' I'm just like what's the next thing to do as I'm gonna do that right now. Right now, it's winning tag team gold in Impact Wrestling. That's the goal," stated Cody.

