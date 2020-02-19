On tonight's Dynamite, Cody defeated Warlow in not only Wardlow's in-ring debut, but the first-ever Steel Cage Match in AEW. Cody did a moonsault off the top of the cage down on his opponent to pick up the pinfall win.

Cody had to face Wardlow as per MJF's stipulations for them to have a match at Revolution on February 29

As seen in the video above, two weeks ago Cody took ten lashes from MJF. Cody is also not allowed to touch MJF before their upcoming bout.

You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:













Can feel the force through your screen ?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pN82M8PSyJ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 20, 2020









WHAT.A.MOONSAULT!@CodyRhodes puts it all on the line for a match against @The_MJF at #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/r73idpBuOL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 20, 2020



