On tonight's Dynamite, Cody defeated Warlow in not only Wardlow's in-ring debut, but the first-ever Steel Cage Match in AEW. Cody did a moonsault off the top of the cage down on his opponent to pick up the pinfall win.
Cody had to face Wardlow as per MJF's stipulations for them to have a match at Revolution on February 29
As seen in the video above, two weeks ago Cody took ten lashes from MJF. Cody is also not allowed to touch MJF before their upcoming bout.
