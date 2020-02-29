Before tonight's AEW Revolution PPV in Chicago got going, Britt Baker and Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian) defeated Yuma Sakazaki and Riho.

Lots of interference by Sabian, Baker made Riho tap to the Lockjaw. This match is expected to be shown on next Tuesday's AEW Dark. Taz and Excalibur called the action.

