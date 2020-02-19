Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before the show got going, Jimmy Havoc defeated Marko Stunt (with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) in the first dark match of the night. Havoc was out first. Huge pop for Jurassic Express that woke up the entire arena. Havoc set the pace and stayed on Marko the whole match. Excalibur and Taz on commentary.

We'll have post-Dynamite dark match results later tonight. Kip Sabian vs. Joey Janela in a Falls Count Anywhere Match was announced.

