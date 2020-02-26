Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Kansas City, MO.

Before the event got going Luther defeated Sonny Kiss. Post-match, Jimmy Havoc made the save for Kiss.

We'll have post-Dynamite dark match results later tonight.

