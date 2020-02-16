- Above is an ROH throwback to Flip Gordon vs. Bandido vs. PJ Black vs. Caristico from last year's Masters of the Craft. Near the end of the match, Bandido gets a double suplex on both Gordon and Black, pinning Black for the victory.
- As noted, Ring of Honor is renaming the Women of Honor Title to the ROH Women's World Championship. They will be crowning a new champion via a 16-woman tournament, which kicks off at Quest for Gold on April 24 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The first participant in the tournament is former champion Sumie Sakai.
- ROH Past vs. Present takes place on March 14 in Las Vegas, and a new tag match has been added to the card. Delirious and Grizzly Redwood faces Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry. Below is the update lineup:
* Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe
* Xavier vs. Jay Lethal
* Homicide vs. Brody King
* Generation Next (Alex Shelley and Matt Sydal) vs. Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon)
* Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Grizzly Redwood and Delirious vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry
* Appearances by Allison Danger, Necro Butcher, and others
. @ROHDelirious & @GrizzlyRedwood vs @joehendry & @theDALTONcastle signed for #PastvsPresent March 14th in Las Vegas at @samstownlv!— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 14, 2020
