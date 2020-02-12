Ring of Honor announced the Women of Honor Title is changing to the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship.

A tournament is going to decide a new champion and will begin at ROH Quest For Gold on April 24 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eight first-round matches will go down at the show. Participants have yet to be announced.

The original title also crowned a champion through a tournament, which was Sumie Sakai back in April of 2018 at Supercard of Honor. Kelly Klein was the last Women of Honor champion, but parted ways with the company at the end of the year.

Below is ROH's full announcement about the upcoming event:

An exciting new era in women's wrestling in Ring of Honor is imminent. To emphasize ROH's commitment to women's wrestling, a new Ring of Honor Women's World Championship has been created. This title will replace the Women of Honor Title and carry the utmost prestige as only the best competitors will earn its gold. The tournament to crown the inaugural champion begins with eight first-round matches at "Quest For Gold" on Friday, April 24 at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena. The tournament will feature talent from all over the world, including some new faces who have never competed in ROH. "Quest For Gold" tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET for HonorClub members and Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. ET for the general public. The first women's match in ROH history took place in 2002, the company's first year in existence. In the ensuing years, some of the best women's wrestlers in the sport competed in an ROH ring, including Sara Del Rey, Mickie James, Amazing Kong, Mercedes Martinez, MsChif, Cheerleader Melissa and Daizee Haze, who all paved the way for the current generation of female talent in ROH. The ROH Women's World Championship will take women's wrestling in ROH to the highest level. Don't miss your opportunity to witness history in the making at Quest for Gold!