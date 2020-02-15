ROH's Kevin Eck revealed both Flamita and Maria Manic were injured at this past Sunday's ROH Free Enterprise in Baltimore.

Flamita sustained a torn meniscus during his tag match with Bandido against The Briscoes and will not be at ROH's upcoming Bound By Honor (February 28) and Gateway To Honor (February 29) events. No word on when he'll return.

For Mania, she suffered a neck injury after being powerbombed through the announce table by Bully Ray during a 20-person battle royal. Manic is said to be out of action indefinitely.

Ring of Honor's next PPV is its 18th Anniversary show at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 13.