Actor Macaulay Culkin has created quite a stir on Twitter after saying he was going to cancel his Wrestlemania tickets after Goldberg defeated The Fiend at Super Showdown.

I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020

Twitter user Kris MacDonald took the opportunity to cash in on the Culkin/Goldberg Twitter war by recreating a famous scene from the movie, Home Alone, in which Culkin portrays Kevin McCallister. In the original scene Kevin McCallister is eating a huge bowl of ice cream with marshmallows and watching "Angels With Filthy Souls" which is a movie his parents would not allow him to watch normally.

MacDonald inserted video footage of the match between Goldberg and The Fiend at Super Showdown and it has been a huge success, receiving thousands of views and retweets.