Actor Macaulay Culkin has created quite a stir on Twitter after saying he was going to cancel his Wrestlemania tickets after Goldberg defeated The Fiend at Super Showdown.
I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay.— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020
Twitter user Kris MacDonald took the opportunity to cash in on the Culkin/Goldberg Twitter war by recreating a famous scene from the movie, Home Alone, in which Culkin portrays Kevin McCallister. In the original scene Kevin McCallister is eating a huge bowl of ice cream with marshmallows and watching "Angels With Filthy Souls" which is a movie his parents would not allow him to watch normally.
MacDonald inserted video footage of the match between Goldberg and The Fiend at Super Showdown and it has been a huge success, receiving thousands of views and retweets.
Here we go... ?? pic.twitter.com/5pSVDPPwjw— Kris MacDonald (@kdog96) February 28, 2020