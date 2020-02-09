- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring Goldberg's biggest jackhammers. The group included: Wrath, Brock Lesnar, Mark Henry, and Roadblock.

- WWE RAW Women's Champion will defend her title against Asuka on this Monday's RAW. With WrestleMania just around the corner, Lynch explained why she would risk losing a spot on WWE's biggest PPV of the year.

"It's a risk, yes, it's a risk losing my title this close to WrestleMania," Lynch said. "Why would I want to risk losing my title this close to WrestleMania? A simple one, two, three, that's all it takes between not having a marquee match—main event once again. Asuka is the best—no, no, no! She was the best! Now I'm the best, in fact, I'm better than the best! I am the greatest of all-time and I will prove that on Monday."

- On this past Friday's SmackDown, Carmella defeated Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Dana Brooke in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the number one contender to WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. A date for their match has yet to be made, but Bayley had more words for Carmella at last night's WWE live event in Oakland.

"Carmella, Carmella, Bay-Mella, Bay-Mella, all of our fans and people who loved our friendship are just so sad, they're happy for you, but so sad this match is going to happen," Bayley said. "We're gonna fight, 'What happened to Bay-Mella?' I'll tell you the real story of what happened, and it's not my fault. Carmella is like the rest of your sheep, judging me every step of the way doing what I had to do for this [title], for you guys, for you. To be your role model. She's telling me, 'This isn't me, what happened to you? We used to be best friends,' well, what kind of friend are you if you don't have my back! Just like everybody else, so I cannot wait to get my hands on you and show you that you broke my heart. And if you think you're walking away with this, you're dumber than I thought."