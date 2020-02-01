- Courtesy of This Week In WWE, above is behind-the-scenes footage of Lacey Evans and her daughter Summer at the recent shoot for Foster Farms corn dogs. The ad features the SmackDown Superstar going up against The Hunger Monster. WWE announcers Corey Graves and Vic Joseph are also featured. For those who missed it before, you can see the actual commercial from Foster Farms below.

- Netflix has confirmed that "The Girl on the Third Floor" will premiere on the streaming service on Saturday, February 22. The horror movie features WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk in his feature film debut. The movie was released digitally and in some theaters back on October 25.

- New WWE talent Jake Atlas (Kenny Marquez) made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at Friday's live event from Citrus Springs, Florida. He lost to Ridge Holland in singles action.

Atlas was previously known to wrestling fans at the indie wrestler featured in Stephanie McMahon's "Undercover Boss" episode. WWE announced Jake's signing on January 14 of this year. He was in the same WWE Performance Center Class that also included veteran talent Mercedes Martinez, Emily Andzulis of NBC and The Rock's Titan Games, former NFL player Anthony Francis, former Cirque du Soleil performer "Iking" Sidney Bateman, and former college basketball player Zechariah Smith.

Below are a few shots from Jake's debut in Citrus Springs. You can click here for full result from the show.