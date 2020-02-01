Earlier this week, Marty Scurll made a surprise appearance at NJPW New Beginning USA: Durham and challenged Jay White to a match at ROH Supercard of Honor in Lakeland, Florida on April 4.

In the video below, White has since accepted Scurll's offer.

"You're challenging me? Marty Scurll, you're challenging me—look, I understand why, you want to regain the relevance you once had," White said. "You see how Bullet Club is the best it's ever been with me at the forefront and you, Marty, no where to be seen.

"You want to challenge the man who single-handedly sold out Madison Square Garden. And you want me to come to Ring of Honor and breath life back into the place you call home. Marty, me and you go way back and you're somebody I've actually never beaten. So now you, Marty, want me to make you famous? Marty, at Supercard of Honor, you're on."

This is the first official match announced for the card, but plenty of wrestlers have already been named for April 4, including: ROH World Champion PCO, ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee, RUSH, KENTA, Will Ospreay, Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Flip Gordon, ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Mark Haskins, Slex, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, Amazing Red, Rocky Romero, Dan Maff, and PJ Black.