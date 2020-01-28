NJPW continued its New Beginning USA tour yesterday in Durham, North Carolina at the Durham Armory. During the event, Marty Scurll made a surprise appearance, making it his first time in a NJPW ring since the Best of the Super Juniors tour, seven months ago.

Taking the mic, Scurll challenged Jay White to a match at ROH Supercard of Honor in Lakeland, Florida on April 4. Scurll also said it wasn't the last time fans would see him in NJPW in 2020.

As noted, Scurll re-signed with ROH earlier this month, but the deal will allow him to still work for companies like NJPW, NWA, and PWG. Scurll reportedly is trying to form a working relationship between AEW and ROH, as well.

Below are the full results from yesterday's show:

* Yujiro Takahashi defeated Misterioso

* Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Coughlin and TJP

* Toru Yano, Colt Cabana, Rocky Romero defeated Alex Zayne, Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton

* Jeff Cobb defeated Clark Connors

* Lance Archer defeated Ren Narita

* YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay, Juice Robinson defeated Jado, Chase Owens, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga

MARTY SCRULL IS HERE AT NJPW NEW BEGINNING RALIEGH!!! pic.twitter.com/feC6MVPzhI — Matthew Acosta (@MatthewAcosta) January 28, 2020

Stephen Rodriguez contributed to this article.