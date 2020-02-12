Jon Moxley defeated Santana in tonight's AEW Dynamite main event, but the Inner Circle took out Moxley after the match finished up. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho dropped Moxley with judas effect and then called Jeff Cobb out to the ring. Cobb, making his AEW debut, gave Moxley his finisher, tour of the islands.

Earlier in the night, Jericho revealed Cobb would face Moxley on next week's AEW Dynamite at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Commentary put Cobb over as Jericho's "bounty hunter" and "mercenary."

It's unclear what Cobb's status is with AEW as Ring of Honor advertised him earlier tonight for a ROH Supercard of Honor match on April 4. It will be Cobb and Dan Maff vs. KENTA and Ishimori.

