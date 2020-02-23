Jeff Hardy was backstage at last Friday's SmackDown, according to PWInsider.

Earlier this month it was reported Hardy was expected back soon as he was seen at the WWE Performance Center, getting evaluated for his in-ring return. Hardy has been out shortly after last year's WrestleMania in April. He was initially expected to be out for 6-9 months with a leg injury.

Jeff's contract was scheduled to expire on March 1, but WWE is likely going to add time to that since he's been on the shelf.

The report continued that Hardy is expected to be at next week's SmackDown tapings, indicting he'll be with the blue brand going forward.

As noted, Jeff is due in court on Monday, April 6 (after WrestleMania 36) for charges related to his DWI arrest from October 3, 2019 in Moore County, NC. Along with a public intoxication arrest in July of 2019, WWE has reportedly pushed Jeff to address his personal issues, which he has been doing.