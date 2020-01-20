WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy is scheduled to return to court on Monday, April 6, according to North Carolina court records and PWInsider. This is the day after WWE's WrestleMania 36.

Hardy is scheduled to be in a Moore County, NC court room that day to face charges from his arrest back in October. As we've noted, Hardy was pulled over and charged with DWI that night, and indicated that he had been in a fight with his wife. Jeff's first court date for this arrest was on Thursday, November 7, but it has been continued once again, until April.

Hardy has been arrested twice since being put on the shelf for WWE following knee surgery back in May. You can read details on Jeff's October 3 arrest at this link and you can read details on his July 13 arrest at this link.

There's no word yet on when Jeff will be medically cleared to compete, but it was reported last year that he would be out of in-ring action for 6-9 months following the knee surgery. It was recently reported at this link that WWE was pushing Hardy to take care of his personal issues before he was brought back, and it was noted that he has been working hard to do just that.

Stay tuned for updates on Jeff's WWE future and legal issues.