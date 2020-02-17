WWE Hall of Famer and Producer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Metro UK and had major praise for SmackDown Superstar Elias.

Jarrett, who mixed it up with Elias in the 2019 Royal Rumble match and then lost to him on RAW, said the sky is the limit for his fellow guitar-smasher.

"He's got a huge upside," Jarrett said of Elias. "His injury last year was unfortunate, because he was really starting to get on a roll."

Double J continued and talked about why Elias is a total package, and what makes him unique.

"He's got something that you can't teach, that you can't coach, that you can't manufacture," Jarrett explained. "He's got a unique set of skills. He's got an aura about him, a charisma about him that's very unique.

"The fact that he can play, and sing, and wrestle, and write music, and tie it all together – it makes him a very entertaining character."

As noted recently at this link, Elias is rumored to wrestle against John Cena at WrestleMania 36 this year.