As noted, pro wrestling veteran Raven was seen in the crowd during a segment with The Dark Order on last night's AEW Dynamite episode, during the Tag Team Battle Royal.

It was believed that Raven was just there visiting as he lives in Atlanta, but there's been obvious fan speculation on the former WWE, WCW, ECW and TNA star possibly working with AEW in the near future.

AEW star Jimmy Havoc revealed that Raven was also backstage at the State Farm Arena yesterday before Dynamite. Havoc tweeted the following photo of he and Raven together.

Havoc wrote, "Getting to hang with and advice from Raven today in Atlanta was awesome!"

Raven responded and wrote, "The honor was all mine!"

There's no word yet on if Raven has had talks with AEW, but we will keep you updated.

For those who missed it, you can click here to see a few clips and photos of Raven at the show last night. Below is the full exchange between Raven and Havoc: