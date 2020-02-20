Former WWE, ECW, WCW and TNA star Raven was sitting in the crowd for last night's AEW Dynamite episode from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

There's no word yet on why the former Johnny Polo was at Dynamite, but it's possible he was just visiting as he lives in Atlanta. He could be seen on TV a few times, during the Tag Team Battle Royal, but he was not acknowledged by the AEW announcers, and did not appear to be in character at all.

There's already speculation on Raven being involved with The Dark Order as he was sitting near members of the group, including The Exalted One, and did not move while the action unfolded next to him. Furthermore, Raven can be seen in a clip that was tweeted from the official AEW Twitter account.

"Did you see it? The exalted one is always watching," AEW wrote in the caption to the clip.

Raven lives in Atlanta and is good friends with Diamond Dallas Page, so it's possible he was just visiting. We noted before that DDP was visiting at Dynamite this week, along with Austin Aries.

Raven is considered to be one of the greatest minds in the business, in the ring and behind-the-scenes, and could bring some value to a company like AEW. He has not appeared for a major promotion since his last TNA appearances in 2010.

Stay tuned for an update on why Raven was at Dynamite. You can see several related tweets below:

