WWE's GUNTHER Calls John Cena Retirement Match The Most Rewarding Moment Of His Career

GUNTHER has spoken about his emotions heading into his match with John Cena and how he was looking forward to breaking the hearts of WWE fans.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has spoken about the honor of retiring the likes of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, explaining on "The Rich Eisen Show's" "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast that his goal was to protect the business.

"I knew, for me, that would be career-changing opportunities, and yeah, I don't do that to be liked," he began. "I'm here to do my thing, to fulfill this responsibility as the one that protects this business, the one that still honors traditions, and be the one that still executes the craft the way it should be executed and be successful with it."

GUNTHER, while stating that he wanted to just do his job in the ring when facing the likes of Cena, said that the atmosphere was a bit different for Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The magnitude of the night made it feel even more important than WrestleMania, and while fans were emotional, GUNTHER took satisfaction in knowing that he would ruin their night.

"I got to say that with Cena, it was quite hard to catch myself in the middle of that because that night everything felt so important, felt so heavy," he said. "Cody staring at them [Cena's shoes in the ring] and squeezing out another tear. 'Oh, it meant so much.' And that was the feeling the whole night. It felt so — it almost felt like more pressure than WrestleMania. And I was just in the middle of all of that, not fazed, the emotional stone that I am, and I was just observing all of that and just knowing, like, 'Tonight I'm gonna ruin all of your people's nights.' Yeah, it was maybe the most rewarding feeling I had in my career."

He stated that he enjoys provoking fans and making them dislike him even more, which he feels was something he could do easily through his matches against the aforementioned legends.