WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 12/13/2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

NXT Champion Oba Femi showed out during his opening match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, throwing the main roster star around the ring like it was nothing and even busting him open on an upper cut on the outside. In true WWE fashion, however, with creative seemingly not wanting either champion to lose clean, Rhodes' current rival, Drew McIntyre, ran down to the ring from the crowd to cause the disqualification. Rhodes was ruled the winner, as "The Scottish Psychopath" got in the ring and beat him down.

It was a disappointing end to the champions' exhibition match, and a rather lackluster start to Saturday Night's Main Event, but WWE has the opportunity to make the best out of the booking decision moving forward. If the company wants to continue getting Femi exposure on the main roster, and especially ahead of "SmackDown" returning to its three-hour runtime at the beginning of 2026, "The Ruler" should want to get revenge on McIntyre. Femi stared down McIntyre in the ring, pushed him down, and eventually hit a big chokeslam on him to follow up Rhodes' Cody Cutter. The Undisputed WWE Champion may have raised Femi's hand in the ring after the McIntyre beatdown, but "The Ruler" still didn't look happy about it all.

Femi could easily continue the storyline with McIntyre and Rhodes. In a fantasy booking scenario, the NXT Champion could team with "The American Nightmare" against McIntyre and a partner from "NXT," possibly Femi's current rival who he beat at Deadline, Ricky Saints, in a tag team match on the first three-hour episode of the blue brand in the new year. Femi could also easily continue his storyline on "NXT" at the same time, especially if Saints is working alongside him on "SmackDown." A few appearances on the main roster to continue to gain exposure is only going to benefit him.

"The Ruler" is set to defend his title at New Year's Evil against the winner of the runners-up of the Iron Survivor Challenge, Myles Borne, Dion Lennox, Leon Slater, and Joe Hendry, who are set to clash in a four-way match on Tuesday, but it seems more likely that he would lose the gold in a triple threat involving both Saints and Je'Von Evans at a later date. No matter how you fantasy book it, however, Femi is a megastar destined for the main roster, and Rhodes is once again on a collision course against McIntyre for the pair to face off at yet another premium live event, either the next Saturday Night's Main Event on January 24, or at the Royal Rumble from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia the following week.

Written by Daisy Ruth