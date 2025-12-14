WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - 12/13/2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

Whoever you might be, dear reader, I hope that when the time comes to call it a day and walk off into the sunset, you, me, and everyone else can do it with the peace and serenity of John Cena. The closing image of Cena's retirement match, trapped in the clutches of Gunther's Rear Naked Choke, smiling, as if to say, "It is accomplished," before tapping out, will likely go on to be one of the most iconic moments in wrestling, buoyed even more by the intense crowd reaction, but more on that later.

John Cena has always been known as a cold and calculating superstar. He's been compared to a robot. But the performance on Saturday was possibly Cena's most human. Sure, he's looked vulnerable in the past against guys like Brock Lesnar, but Cena went over the top with his need for the crowd support, begging them repeatedly for them to carry through the trials and tribulations of wrestling Gunther. Nowhere was this better showcased than in the closing stretch, where Cena begged, pleaded with the WWE Universe to give him the strength for one more Five-Knuckle Shuffle, only to get caught in the move that would eventually end his career.

Cena was cautious throughout the match. There were shades of his Super Cena persona, but for the most part, he was an old man with his back against the wall, and in doing so, Cena delivered possibly one of his career-best performances. There was an inevitability to the ending, and yet Cena had me believing that one more Attitude Adjustment was all it would take to break Gunther's hold and put the match to bed. But there wasn't one more Attitude Adjustment, and Cena knew it before the rest of the crowd, letting his face fall in acceptance and allowing himself, just this once, to give up.