WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 12/13/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

We need to put Cody Rhodes back in the Witness Protection Program.

I used that joke when Cody Rhodes had that incredibly long, dragged out feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, but I'd argue it's even more relevant here. You would have thought that "Saturday Night's Main Event" would have been neutral ground. You would think that a program with "NXT's" heavy presence on the card would spotlight the Superstars of tomorrow. Unfortunately, "NXT" Champion Oba Femi had such a spotlight stolen from him when Drew McIntyre interrupted his match with WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes Saturday.

Rhodes and McIntyre have been at each other's throats for far too long. At this point, they shouldn't even be feuding. Both men have outgrown each other, and yet, like a cockroach, McIntyre continues to plague Rhodes' career. Like a ghost, Rhodes continues to haunt McIntyre. This feud was good in theory, but continues to be horrendous in practice. This storyline has refused to progress past the base parts of a feud — sheer violence with the shallowest application of the bruised ego as its rationale — and Rhodes and McIntyre, two of "WWE SmackDown's" best mic workers and storytellers, have been denied the opportunity to raise the bar (or the stakes, or any measure of quality or evolution) on a storyline that desperately needs dimension. We shouldn't have gotten to the point where McIntyre could interrupt Rhodes and Femi's match. McIntyre and Rhodes shouldn't even be seen with each other, at this point.

Main roster feud reservations aside, however, you must agree: an exhibition match, booked with the clear motive to catapult Femi into the eyes of the WWE Universe, must have been void of this ongoing Rhodes and McIntyre saga — regardless of your thoughts on the storyline, or the reality of its ongoing existence. You cannot put Femi on the "Saturday Night's Main Event" card, with the purpose of presenting him to the WWE Universe for the first time on the main roster, only to have his match soured by McIntyre. There is stealing thunder. There is stealing the spotlight. Then, there is whatever this is. Nobody will be talking about Femi's gruesome and brutish (positive) performance tonight. They will only be talking about McIntyre's assault on Rhodes. Even if Femi does get involved in this, it will not be of his own volition. If this is WWE's way of integrating Femi onto the main roster, then it will not be Femi's story, as it should be. He will only be a pawn in a storyline that refuses to die.

We need to put Rhodes in the Witness Protection Program. Lock up McIntyre while you're at it. Above all though, let "The Ruler" Femi rule.