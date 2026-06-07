Je'Von Evans Looks Back On His Favorite WWE Matches Since Joining Main Roster

Following a two-year run on "WWE NXT," Je'Von Evans received his official call-up to WWE's main roster in January 2026, specifically as a member of the "Raw" brand. Since then, he's faced off with names from across all levels of the locker room. Two, however, stand above the rest.

"I think I've had a good couple of matches overall, but the one I just had, me and Penta, that was our first time one-on-one. But also, I can't go wrong with me and GUNTHER at MSG, John Cena tournament. That was a very fun match," Evans told Denise Salcedo when asked to pinpoint his favorite main roster performances. "I was very nervous. I feel like between GUNTHER and Penta in those matches, I just felt like there was a different type of energy. I brought a different type of energy to the match."

Evans challenged WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta for his title two weeks ago on "Raw," with the champion emerging victorious. Still, Evans walked away with his head held high, and perhaps more importantly, eager to take Penta on once more.

"I feel like we have a similar coming up [story]. We both started an indie scene and made our way to WWE. So kind of having that little flare to it. Having that little sauce to it. It was such a fun match. It was a great match. I just hope that I get to have more opportunities like that."

Penta and Evans previously crossed paths in a six-man Ladder Match at WrestleMania 42. Elsewhere, the two have stood on the same side of the ring in a pair of tag team bouts, the latest of which pitted Evans and Penta against Rusev and Ethan Page, another recent call-up, on "Raw."