Je'Von Evans Looks Back On His Favorite WWE Matches Since Joining Main Roster
Following a two-year run on "WWE NXT," Je'Von Evans received his official call-up to WWE's main roster in January 2026, specifically as a member of the "Raw" brand. Since then, he's faced off with names from across all levels of the locker room. Two, however, stand above the rest.
"I think I've had a good couple of matches overall, but the one I just had, me and Penta, that was our first time one-on-one. But also, I can't go wrong with me and GUNTHER at MSG, John Cena tournament. That was a very fun match," Evans told Denise Salcedo when asked to pinpoint his favorite main roster performances. "I was very nervous. I feel like between GUNTHER and Penta in those matches, I just felt like there was a different type of energy. I brought a different type of energy to the match."
Evans challenged WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta for his title two weeks ago on "Raw," with the champion emerging victorious. Still, Evans walked away with his head held high, and perhaps more importantly, eager to take Penta on once more.
"I feel like we have a similar coming up [story]. We both started an indie scene and made our way to WWE. So kind of having that little flare to it. Having that little sauce to it. It was such a fun match. It was a great match. I just hope that I get to have more opportunities like that."
Penta and Evans previously crossed paths in a six-man Ladder Match at WrestleMania 42. Elsewhere, the two have stood on the same side of the ring in a pair of tag team bouts, the latest of which pitted Evans and Penta against Rusev and Ethan Page, another recent call-up, on "Raw."
Evans Explains Mindset Heading Into GUNTHER Faceoff
Evans' clash with GUNTHER took place on the November 17, 2025 edition of "Raw," emanating from New York City's Madison Square Garden. On that occasion, Evans and GUNTHER wrestled in the first round of the Last Time Is Now Tournament, which the latter eventually went on to win entirely.
When asked about his mental approach heading into it, especially given the physicality level of his opponent, Evans noted that he treated it like any other match in WWE.
"You just got to go out there and do it. That's my mindset," he said. "Hey, when they play my music, I have no choice but to go out there. I can't be like, 'Wait, I'm not ready yet.' I can't do that. It's just one of those things like, hey, let's go out there, let's go kill it. You feel me? That's very important, for sure."
"The Ring General" defeated "The Young OG" via submission after cinching in a sleeper hold, to which Evans then tapped out. At the time, Evans was amidst the final weeks of his "WWE NXT" run, while also taking on main roster opportunities. Meanwhile, GUNTHER marked his first match since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.