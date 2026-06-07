Maxxine Dupri Says WWE IC Title Feud With Becky Lynch 'Changed Everything'

Late last year into early 2026, Maxxine Dupri had a heated feud against Becky Lynch, centered around the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. While Dupri would enjoy a run with the championship, Lynch would ultimately end her reign with the title on an episode of "RAW" early this year.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Dupri looked back at the rivalry and why she believes it elevated her as a star in WWE.

"I did not see that in my future last year, as it was happening," she admitted, adding that she was originally just excited to be able to work with Lynch and was hoping to simply learn from her. "It was the greatest experience of my life sharing the ring with her, and I learned more than I could ever repay her for... I think [the feud] changed everything."

Dupri further stated that her feud against Lynch also changed how she views herself both as a wrestler and as an individual, and she feels far more capable as a pro wrestler before her feud with Lynch.

"That whole journey truly took my career from over here, and elevated me," she claimed. "After that first match, I was not expecting a second one, a third one, a fourth one; so, I couldn't believe the opportunities I was being blessed with."

Dupri even managed to win the Women's IC Championship at Madison Square Garden in 2025.

"Nothing will ever beat that day," Dupri gushed. "It was the greatest day of my life."

After dethroning Dupri, Lynch was eventually beaten by AJ Lee, and more recently, Sol Ruca.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.