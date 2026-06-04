Breaking Down The Belts: Sol Ruca's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

I would be ecstatic to see the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the shoulder of Valkyria again, on the condition that she turns heel.

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Valkyria confronted Ruca backstage and stated that she has been itching to challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship after losing the ability to compete for the title when she was defeated by Lynch at SummerSlam. Ruca claimed that she is willing to put the gold on the line, and though the champion will likely retain in her first title defense, a loss for Valkyria could be the start of a heel turn that's already been teased on TV.

In the same backstage segment where Valkyria challenged Ruca, she also took a selfish approach to her relationship with Bayley, blowing off her friend during an interview with Cathy Kelley to call out the champion. Additionally, when Bayley confronted Valkyria afterwards, the Irish star was too excited about her upcoming title opportunity to care about the interview she was supposed to continue with "The Role Model."

Since she feuded with Lynch over the Women's Intercontinental Championship last year, Valkyria has struggled to be featured in a prominent role on "Raw" outside of a few WWE Women's Tag Team Title opportunities with Bayley. Although I wouldn't be interested in watching the current version of Valkyria with the title again, having her defeat Ruca later this year after potentially turning on Bayley would instantly create new intrigue for her character and hopefully keep her relevant on the main roster.