WWE HOFer The Undertaker Explains The Idea Behind Wrestlers' Court

The lore of Wrestlers' Court has been told by many WWE stars over the years, and the central figure of the tradition, The Undertaker, has discussed what it was truly meant for.

The Wrestlers' Court was instituted in WWE as a way for wrestlers to police themselves backstage, but some have alleged that it was a form of bullying. The Undertaker dismissed those suggestions on a recent edition of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, which featured R-Truth.

"It was a way of sending a message without having to be ultra heavy and like, 'Dude, you're screwing up here.' So, you have an option, and that's a test as well. Like, how do you receive this? Back then, we were on the road, worked all the time. People get a little short, and they get a little high-strung sometimes, so you needed a little bit of levity sometimes in keeping everybody on the right plane," said The Undertaker. "It wouldn't be like, 'You gotta do this, you gotta do that,' but there is a decorum to what we do. Time is important, and respecting these guys in the locker room. So many guys have talked about Wrestlers' Court and go, 'Oh man, it was a bullying thing.' No, it's a way to let you know you're screwing up a little bit, and we're just gonna bring it to you in this manner."

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also clarified that Wrestlers' Court was a way for wrestlers to entertain each other and was not, in any way, intended to bully others. The Undertaker, though, acknowledged that while the intention was to lighten the mood, things could occasionally become tense.

"Now, some of the Wrestlers' Courts, sometimes there were personal beefs involved, could get a little tense. But the overall objective to Wrestlers' Court was to handle an issue and not make it an issue," he added.

Wrestlers' Court is a thing of the past now, and it seems that the locker room atmosphere is far more relaxed than it used to be, with greater camaraderie among the stars.