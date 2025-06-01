What Exactly Was WWE's Wrestler's Court?

The professional wrestling industry is one unlike any other, even by entertainment standards. While the atmosphere seems to have calmed down in recent years, many of the "carny" aspects of the business stayed around long after its events moved from circus tents into stadiums and arenas. However, one of wrestling's strangest traditions didn't actually originate until much later, when performer Dutch Mantel claims he became inspired by court shows he saw on TV and created the concept of wrestler's court.

Wrestler's court was an unofficial way for performers to handle issues amongst one another backstage without involving management or any outside authority. In order for the practice to function as intended, there had to be a tenured locker room veteran present. This individual would act as the judge and would be informed when any issue had arisen between two wrestlers backstage.

The judge would convene a group backstage, including the involved parties, other wrestlers to act as the defense and prosecution, and whoever wanted to watch the show unfold. From there, the judge would hear both sides out and make a ruling of some kind. Depending on the situation, it could result in a punishment for the offending party or the judge might've called for everyone to simply move on.