Kofi Kingston Reflects On Changes In WWE Locker Room Compared To Decades Past

Over the years, some of the most iconic legends in wrestling haven't been shy when sharing stories about locker room culture through the 1980s to the early 2000s, with fans often gaining insight on the constant ribbing, bullying and unique traditions that would happen backstage. One WWE veteran who entered the company while this type of behaviour was slowly diminishing was Kofi Kingston, who recently shared how the backstage environment has been no where near as toxic over the past 20 years, explaining to former WCW star Konnan that wrestlers today focus on supporting each other.

"Stuff is way different now. Y'all were crazy. You hear about like y'all s***ting in people's bags and stuff. I don't know, man. You guys used to do things a little bit different. You know, people will come back and tell us about all the stories of the what you guys used to do. But, I don't think people bust chops like that. I think we're in a situation, at least my mentality has always been that we're all in this same boat, man. And the more that my co-worker can get over, the more I'm going to be able to get over. So, I'm always trying to think of things I can do to help people get to where they need to be," he said on "Keepin' It 100." "We're trying to make sure that people leave with the best experience possible."

Kingston also touched on The New Day partnering with Grayson Waller as of late, explaining that many fans initially believed that their recent alliance was random, but he thought that the former "WWE NXT" star added a different dynamic to the group. Additionally, the former WWE Champion stated that he's never believed in an undercutting mentality and reiterated that the locker room atmosphere is much healthier than before.

