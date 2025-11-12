WWE's Grayson Waller Reflects On Moving From A-Town Down Under To New Day

To move up in the world, sometimes you have to free yourself from the things that weigh you down. In Grayson Waller's case, his former tag team partner, whom he shared a one-time WWE Tag Team Championship run with, Austin Theory, was a massive thorn in his side and disruption to his in-ring goals. In July, Waller declared that he and his A-Town Down Under partner of two years had officially parted ways. After ridiculing his former tag partner's physique and IQ, "The Aussie Icon" officially confirmed their separation.

"Yeah, that's done," Waller announced on "Insight." "I think it's sometimes things run their course and you just got to move on and hang with the New Day now. That's a much more positive experience."

Honeying up to The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) since leaving Theory in the dust, Waller has found his time with the 13-time Tag Team Champions as advantageous not only to his tag career, but singles as well. As he mentioned in the same interview, his new long-term goal is to become the next flagbearer in WWE once John Cena and AJ Styles retire from the industry.

"I think about the New Day is you give them anything and they turn it something huge," Waller complimented. "Like, they're so good at just, like, this mourning thing, because we're obviously mourning the death of the tag team division. Like, it's so sad that the tag division is dead on 'Monday Night Raw...' You got Dragon Lee and AJ Styles as champs now. That's cringe. That's really sad...That mourning thing, that's something that was a one-time thing, that they've now turned into months worth of television...New Day [are] great guys, you know, and Big E can't wrestle, so you got 'Big G.'"

Despite rumors that Theory had departed WWE, that clearly was not the case. At this time, Theory's absence from WWE programming was due to an undisclosed injury. While his return is imminent, where the former two-time United States Champion will be placed remains up in the air, following Seth Rollins termination from The Vision.

