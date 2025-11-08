Grayson Waller Is Ready To Step Up In WWE, Wants To Wrestle This Top Star

To be the next in line to carry the gravitational torch that men like "The Last Real Champion" John Cena and "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles will leave behind in December and sometime next year, respectively, has Grayson Waller emotional. Loving this sport more than most things in life, the WWE Aussie star would appreciate nothing more than to not only be their final opponents, but to taken seriously as the next big star to fill their shoes in the company.

"There's open spots coming and I'm going to be the one that takes it," "The Big G" declared on "Insight." "I want to be the guy that puts these guys out the pasture...I want to take their spot from them. So, I think that's the best thing you can do for a legend...I mean this from the bottom of my heart: I love wrestling. I love this and I want it so f**king bad, man."

As two legends head off into the sunset, there's one future Hall of Famer who fights on maintaining the motto of always being the last man standing. For Waller, it whet his appetite to possibly be a contender to the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, who Waller has been studying since his days in Ring of Honor. Calling "The Best in the World" out, Waller finds it as a thrill seeking chase to possibly prove why he's the next Huckleberry to the Heavyweight Champion, should the challenge present itself.

"I've said it a few times now. I'm going to keep saying it, like, right now: I want Punk," the former WWE Tag Team Champion announced. "As a ROH guy, I've watched Punk for a long time. I loved the stuff he did in Ring of Honor. I loved when he signed his WWE contract...I want to find out who the real Punk is."

