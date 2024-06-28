The Undertaker Recalls Trading Ribs With Late WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Bearer
The Undertaker has recently expressed his appreciation for his former manager and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, while also sharing stories about the various pranks they used to pull on each other, specifically explaining one time Bearer crossed the line.
"The Deadman" recently appeared on "Insight" where he went into detail about his dislike for cucumbers due to being extremely ill after eating them when he was only six years old. Knowing this, Bearer one decided to prank The Undertaker one day when they were out at a restaurant for dinner with Brian Adams. He secretly hid a cucumber in his meal when "The Phenom" left his seat to make a phone call.
"Brian and Paul were the only people that would rib me, nobody else would rib me ... I'm looking around and Paul's eating a salad. I'm thinking salad, he's put a cucumber on something cause the food came while I was gone ... maybe I'm just being a little bit paranoid, so I take a bite of burger, great burger. Dip my fries and ketchup, eat it, it's good. Grab my iced tea, get to wash it down. Paul had put a cucumber in the bottom of my glass perfectly flat so I couldn't see it."
The Undertaker Gets His Revenge
The Undertaker didn't retaliate for weeks after Paul Bearer had pulled his cucumber prank, until one long drive to Seattle where he finally got his revenge. Bearer had expressed that he needed to use the restroom during the lengthy commute to the arena that day and continuously pointed out restaurants and gas stations where they could stop. But, The Undertaker hilariously continued to drive by every single location where they could stop until they finally got close to Seattle.
"I can see like three blocks down, I could see like an Exxon or something like that, I'm moving through the traffic and everything and he goes, 'right up there god dammit,' and as soon as he said that, man, I make a hard right turn and that was all it took, man. So we go up like two more blocks and pull into this gas station, he had pissed himself ... he is so mad at me and I was like — Paul, he's just so pissy now right — I said, 'I don't like cucumbers.'"
The Undertaker continued to explain that when he and Bearer arrived at the arena later that night, fans greeted them outside the building where Bearer still had a large pee stain on the front of his jeans.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.