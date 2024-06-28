The Undertaker Recalls Trading Ribs With Late WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Bearer

The Undertaker has recently expressed his appreciation for his former manager and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, while also sharing stories about the various pranks they used to pull on each other, specifically explaining one time Bearer crossed the line.

"The Deadman" recently appeared on "Insight" where he went into detail about his dislike for cucumbers due to being extremely ill after eating them when he was only six years old. Knowing this, Bearer one decided to prank The Undertaker one day when they were out at a restaurant for dinner with Brian Adams. He secretly hid a cucumber in his meal when "The Phenom" left his seat to make a phone call.

"Brian and Paul were the only people that would rib me, nobody else would rib me ... I'm looking around and Paul's eating a salad. I'm thinking salad, he's put a cucumber on something cause the food came while I was gone ... maybe I'm just being a little bit paranoid, so I take a bite of burger, great burger. Dip my fries and ketchup, eat it, it's good. Grab my iced tea, get to wash it down. Paul had put a cucumber in the bottom of my glass perfectly flat so I couldn't see it."

