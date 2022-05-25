Who would have thought the 6’10”, 300 lb Undertaker would have an aversion to a particular fruit?

In a new episode of “The Wives of Wrestling Podcast”, the Undertaker’s wife, former WWE Women’s and Diva Champion Michelle McCool, joined the show to give the scoop on what home life is like with the Phenom. It’s been documented before that Undertaker is afraid of cucumbers, and McCool gave a bit of insight on how such a phobia came about.

“We can’t even have one in the room,” McCool said. “Every birthday, [daughter] Kaia gets cucumbers. She’ll like put them under his pillow, she’ll put them in his car. Cucumbers, he can’t even smell them … can’t even be around it.”

“He ate so many cucumbers one day that he got sick,” she explains. “And ever since then, it was just game over.”

With a long career as such a dark, mysterious character, it’s no surprise that the Deadman grew emotionally hardened by his experiences in WWE. This also translated to his home life with Michelle — both are learning how to properly navigate emotions when they arise, as all couples do.

“We both hold everything in, for one,” McCool said. “We’re both very stubborn, but as far as the two of us, I know how he feels, he knows how I feel. I would say I’m a little more ‘wear my heart on my sleeve’ than he is. He’s had thirty years of protecting his whole outer shell, so I think it kind of carries over a little bit.”

And what about the culinary skills of the WWE Hall of Famer?

“He’s a grillmaster … He is a really good cook.”

The Undertaker was the headlining inductee for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. At the ceremony, the former 7-time world champion reflected on his incomparable career while also teasing that fans should “never say never” about one last match.

If you use any quotes from this interview, please credit The Wives of Wrestling Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts