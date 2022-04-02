The legendary ‘Deadman’, The Undertaker, caught up with Today ahead of his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend.

Although he is retired and has said repeatedly that he’s finished in the ring, ‘Taker admits that going to the 2022 Royal Rumble got his blood stirring. ‘The Phenom’ was at the event to support one of the competitors in the women’s Rumble that night, his wife, Michelle McCool.

“I thought I was good with everything and, you know, I get there and in that atmosphere, it’s like, hmm …” Undertaker shared.

But for fans who may question if ‘Taker will be appearing in some big way at ‘Mania this year, he denies it. He says he will let Steve Austin have his big moment while he spends time enjoying the event with family.

“I’m going to leave the nostalgia to Steve and let him have his moment. And hopefully, I would’ve — I’m going to recover from my speech that I have to give on Friday night and I’ll be able to sit back and enjoy the matches, and unwind, and spend some time with my family,” The Undertaker said.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for this Friday, April 1 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network after the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air.

Vince McMahon appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this month and announced that he will be doing the honors for ‘Taker and induct him into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]