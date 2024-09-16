WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Addresses Biggest Misconception About Wrestler's Court

The backstage atmosphere in WWE in 2024 is a lot different from what it is was just a few years ago, with the most notable novelty that has been done away with being "Wrestler's Court."

In an industry filled with outlandish characters and personalities, there needed to be a way to police the locker room so that things didn't get out of hand. Wrestler's Court was introduced as a way of cutting out any nonsense backstage, which has led to many people believing that it was less a policing system and more of a way to ridicule people. However, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently stated on the "Huge Pop" podcast that the biggest misconception about Wrestler's Court was that it was an easy way to bully people.

Advertisement

"It's not bullying, it's meant to entertain," Henry said. "I think the people that were in wrestler's court that took it so seriously that they felt bullied, all they had to do was go and buy a bottle of Jack Daniels, because the number one rule was that the rule — the judge could always be bought. All you had to do was drop about 23 bucks, 25 bucks, go and buy a bottle of Jack Daniels, and then all you've got to do is sit in on the counter."

Many famous WWE names were prosecuted in Wrestler's Court, such as Matt Hardy, The Miz, and even former writer Brian Gewirtz, and laugh about it now that it's so far in the past. However, not everyone was a fan of it, with CM Punk famously calling it "the most insecure small d**k energy average white man embarrassment to the wrestling business s**t of all time."



Advertisement

Please credit "Huge Pop" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.