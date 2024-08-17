Matt Hardy Remembers Going To WWE Wrestlers' Court

Wrestlers' court may not have an official governing body or a real judge, but that doesn't make it any less intimidating for those brought before it. Matt Hardy recalled an incident early in his WWE tenure that prompted a summons for both Hardy Boyz and Michael Hayes, acting as their manager at the time. Despite an unspoken rule that younger stars should relinquish first-class seats to veterans, Hayes had apparently convinced the brothers that they would be okay to sit there. But just before the flight attendant closed the doors for takeoff, Kane came on board, glaring at the two young WWE Tag Team Champions before grumbling back to coach.

"Bradshaw actually tells me, he said, 'Look, I know this wasn't on you. This was on Michael Hayes. He's gonna get the brunt of this, so just roll with it,'" Hardy remembered on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "He says, 'Ladies and gentlemen, I give you two young men that have been with this company for about a year... Are the Hardys just this naive, or truly do they have that big of a head that they had to be in first class now that they're the WWF Tag Team Champions?'"

Hardy said The Undertaker, who often served as "judge" in these circumstances, let the Hardys off the hook, but "sentenced" Michael Hayes to buy Kane dinner and carry his bags for a week.

"It was a wild time," Hardy said. "The exaggeration that JBL would go into was unbelievable."

This would not be the only time a WWE Superstar would be brought to wrestlers' court over airline seating. The Blue Meanie found himself in a similar situation, which led to the infamous incident at ECW One Night Stand where a drunken Bradshaw bloodied him at the end of the show.