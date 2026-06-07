Injury Update On AEW Champion MJF, Following Removal From Indie Date

Following his successful title defense on "AEW Dynamite," Beyond Wrestling revealed that, due to a hyperextended knee, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was not medically cleared to travel or compete. As such, MJF withdrew from his scheduled indie match against Bobby Orlando at Beyond's Break The Walls Down event in Rhode Island.

According to Fightful Select, MJF did indeed hyperextend his knee during his title match against Rush on "Dynamite." Despite the wide speculation, the cause of the injury did not stem from the Tombstone Pilediver that MJF delivered on the barricade, however. The outlet indicates that the injury was a "freak accident" that occurred when Rush connected with a knee strike in the corner of the ring.

Regarding his immediate future with AEW, MJF is still expected to appear on programming, with the company reportedly monitoring his injury as he moves along. As of Friday, reports suggested that although MJF's injury is legitimate, his creative plans for the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, slated for June 28, were not in jeopardy.

MJF reclaimed the AEW World Championship by defeating Darby Allin in a Hair vs. Title match at Double or Nothing on May 24. Allin had previously unseated him on "Dynamite" in April.

MJF's future in Beyond remains unclear as he recently stated that the Break The Walls Down event would likely mark his last American independent match for a long time. Upon MJF's injury-related cancellation, though, Beyond noted that MJF would wrestle for its promotion in a makeup match as soon as his schedule allowed.