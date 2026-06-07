AEW's Mick Foley Talks MJF, Not Needing A WWE WrestleMania Moment

Mick Foley has backed AEW's MJF, agreeing that wrestlers can create their own WrestleMania moments and don't need to be in WWE to have them.

Foley praised MJF in his recent interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," stating that he has had some memorable moments wrestling in front of a small audience and that it isn't necessary to have a match at WrestleMania to experience something special.

"I really respect what he [MJF] says about not needing a WrestleMania moment because, Ariel, I'm going to tell you that in life and in wrestling, we get to select our own WrestleMania moments," he said. "I've got, I think, three shows left, and I alternate stories, but the core stories, there's three or four core stories that stay the same. And two of them were matches in front of less than 150 people or less. And they become so meaningful because of the work that was put in and the lengths that we went to make it special. And no one will tell me those moments were not as good as appearing in front of 101,000 people at WrestleMania Dallas. Don't get me wrong, that was amazing."

Foley narrated an incident involving a sick child, where he dressed up as Santa and put on a performance that left many in the room emotional. He called it his own WrestleMania moment, stating that everyone can create their own special moments.

"So, anyone out there, whatever field you're in, I really believe we get to pick our own WrestleMania moments, that we don't allow anyone else to decide what success is. Like, we get to do that for ourselves."