Lash Legend Recalls Working With Otis In WWE: 'You've Got To Make Moments'

In December 2023, Lash Legend left the WWE Universe in awe when she bodyslammed Otis, a 300-pound former Raw Tag Team Champion, in the ring on "WWE NXT." According to Legend, the weight on her shoulders was easy to manage. The specific positioning of it, however, produced some difficulties.

"I love Otis. I think he was amazing to work with," Legend told "The Sportster." "Just being able to have the opportunity. I had Shawn [Michaels] right there like, 'Let's do it.' I was super appreciative for that because you've got to make moments. You got to have risk. I feel like that one was a big risk, but with a huge reward. I was just super grateful. But actually, Otis was huge. He clearly was the biggest person I've ever picked up. It wasn't even just the weight. Obviously, he's huge pushing 350 [pounds]...It was all adrenaline and all God at that point. Physically, the number was fine. It was just like, dang, I can't adjust. Once I got him, I can't move. It is what it is."

The slam to Otis came amidst a mixed tag team match which pitted Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Maxxine Dupri, and Otis) against Meta-Four (Legend, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensah) on "NXT." Gable eventually picked up the win for his team after catching Dar's enzuigiri, then cinching in the ankle lock that Dar tapped out to.

In the present day, Legend works alongside a fellow powerhouse in Nia Jax on WWE's main roster. Otis, meanwhile, remains a member of Alpha Academy, sans Chad Gable.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sportster" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.