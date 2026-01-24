WWE Star Lash Legend Details Friendship With Onscreen Ally Nia Jax

On-screen, Lash Legend and Nia Jax used to be bitter enemies, but now, they're a powerful duo making waves in the WWE women's tag team division. Behind-the-scenes, Legend attests that they've always been on friendly terms, with Jax even offering "The Boujee Bully" guidance during her "WWE NXT" days.

"She's been somebody that I've appreciated and took advice from," Legend told "No Holds Barred" in reference to Jax. "Now that we get to work alongside together on SmackDown, I feel like she's my fairy god sister. I'm like, 'Girl, you're my fairy god sister. You just help me in so many ways.' I'm just so grateful, and I tell her that because I'm like, 'Girl, you've helped me out so much.' She makes it easy. She makes it so much fun. She makes the process fun.

"It's just fun to get to just go wherever, beat up these girls, and be dominant. We're the biggest girls on the roster, so it's just a good time. We really are just having a good time and we have so much chemistry. I love that for us."

Legend and Jax's television partnership initially materialized in November, when the former helped the latter defeat then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair on "WWE SmackDown." In the weeks following, Legend and Jax continued to torment the women's locker room in tandem, while also finding allies in the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) and Becky Lynch for the 2025 Women's WarGames. More recently, Legend and Jax competed in three-way match to determine the number one contenders to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, currently held by Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No Holds Barred" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.