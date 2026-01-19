Breaking Down The Belts: Rhiyo's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

There are a few reasons it's hard to imagine WWE not putting the women's tag straps back on Charlexa eventually. You have to think the match is coming — the two teams haven't faced each other, and it would be a marquee matchup that you'd expect either as a TV main event or a PLE match. Rhiyo seems like they'll have to deal with the "Raw" tag division before moving on to "SmackDown," if this past Monday's action is any indication, so they'd be able to get a few defenses under their belts before losing the titles. SKY and Ripley are both top stars and former world champions; knowing the way WWE operates, it will take a similarly prestigious duo to unseat them, and Flair and Bliss fit the bill. They're also just extremely popular in their own right, and their first title reign was going pretty well before losing the belts to The Kabuki Warriors. They were even WINC's tag team of the year in 2025!

More than Flair and Bliss needing the women's tag titles, though, it seems likely that WWE will realize in fairly short order that "SmackDown" needs the women's tag titles. With the show moving back to three hours, the blue brand appears to be raiding "NXT," specifically the women's division, to boost the roster. Those talents are going to need something to fight for, and moving the tag belts back primarily back to Friday nights would give them that. Charlexa might not seem like the most exciting option to dethrone Rhiyo, but doing so would put the tag belts in reach of an entire host of up-and-coming female stars, assuming the likes of Jacy Jayne and Blake Monroe are truly bound for the main roster.